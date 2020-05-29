June 25, 1940 - May 26, 2020 Ella Mae Leonard of Waverly was born to the late Homer T. and Bertha Partridge Norrell on June 25, 1940 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on May 26, 2020. She was 79 years old. She was a longtime member of Farmville Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Joseph W. Leonard; children, Rita Dauber (Robert), Ronald Leonard, and Sandy Glenn Leonard (Shellie); grandson, Brian Dauber (Rachel); 2 great grandchildren, Brayden Dauber and Caleb Dauber, as well as several brothers and sisters. A private Graveside service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at Farmville Baptist Church Cemetery.
