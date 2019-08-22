June 17, 1952 - August 15, 2019 Funeral service for Alfred Lewis, 67, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Friday, August 23, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Johnny Freeman will officiate. Mr. Lewis, who passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, GA, was born June 17, 1952 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: step-father, Willie F. Reese of Opelika, AL; seven sisters, Annie Mae Lewis Plummer of Liverpool, NY, Dorothine Vaughn, Barbara Jackson, Janice Edwards, Brenda (Leon) Beard, Linda Reese and Joann Reese all of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Ronnie (Jackie W.) Reese and Michael (Pamela) Reese both of Opelika, AL; two uncles, Roy Edwards of Rochester, NY and WC Anderson of Liverpool, NY; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
