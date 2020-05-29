Graveside service for Mary Ligon, 60, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend C.L. Carlise will officiate. Ms. Ligon, who passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Southern Springs Healthcare Center in Union Springs, AL, was born May 2, 1960 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, May 29, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. She leaves to cherish her memory: three brothers, Dennis Michael Ligon, Carl Ligon both of Opelika, AL and Rozell Ligon of Phenix City, AL; one aunt, Doris Cook of Birmingham, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, the Southern Springs Healthcare family and friends.
