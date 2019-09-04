May 5, 1963 - August 11, 2019 Robert E. Liles formally of Opelika, Alabama passed away August 11, 2019 in Panama City, Florida. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtis Liles; niece, Lani Wilkerson. He is survived by sons, Matthew Liles, Mitchell Liles (Danielle); grandchildren, Taylin Rayne Liles, and Leo, and Finn Liles; brother, John Liles (Stella); sisters, Teresa Padgett (Hamp), and Sandy Wilkerson (Kenny), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

