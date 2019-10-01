September 12, 1940 - September 29, 2019 Ann Richards Lindner of Auburn, Alabama was born on September 12, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and passed peacefully into Heaven on September 29, 2019. She was 79 years old. Mrs. Lindner was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Ann graduated from Decatur High School in 1958, and the School of Nursing at Grady Memorial in Atlanta in 1961. She worked at Lee County Hospital in the Birthing Unit, then for Auburn University at the Student Health Center. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles Curtis Lindner; sons, Charles Timothy Lindner, Curtis William Lindner, and James Richards Lindner (Cheri); grandsons, Alec Reece Lindner, and Nicholas James Lindner; brother, William D. Richards. Graveside service will be held at Town Creek Cemetery Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Katrina Paxson officiating.
