July 23, 1954 - November 13, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of John Robert Lisman announce his death from heart failure on November 13, 2019. John was born July 23, 1954 in San Francisco, California to Andrew J. Lisman (deceased) and Mary Bowen Lisman, Bloomington, Indiana. He is survived by his mother, Mary; his sister and brother-in-law, Martha Lisman Zuppann and Charly Zuppann, Bloomington, IN; his nephew, Andy Zuppann (Maria), Emeryville, CA; his niece, Becca Zuppann Trestler (Travis), Bloomington, IN; and his partner Pabitra Singh. John graduated from Auburn University in 1976 with a degree in engineering. His first job after college was with GE at their Decatur, AL, refrigerator plant. From Decatur, he transferred with GE to Cincinnati, OH to work in their turbine engine plant and there he found his career in industrial turbine engines. At the time of his death, he was the managing partner of Ground Power Parts in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He loved all types of outdoor activities camping, biking, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, and whitewater rafting. He loved NASCAR and riding his motorcycles street bikes and dirt bikes. He drove cross-country on his motorcycle at least once, raced at the Utah Salt Flats, and rode in Baja, Mexico, where he flipped his bike and tore up his shoulder, but he got back up and kept riding. He and his many friends took multiple backcountry canoe trips to Quetico, Canada and once he was even willing to drag along his inexperienced sister, Martha, and then-teenaged nephew, Andy. John loved to cook. He was an adventuresome, creative cook who was not afraid to make mistakes or fill up the kitchen with smoke. He had a great sense of humor and fun one year, he showed up unexpectedly at a bar in Leeds, England, where his niece, Becca, worked and sat quietly at the end of the bar until she finally noticed him. John was a voracious reader with an eclectic taste for both non-fiction and fiction, and he always had multiple books on his bedside table or in his phone. He was a skilled engineer and handyman who could fix or build anything, and he always thought things could be improved upon if one nasal strip could fix snoring then multiple strips would be even better, even if it resulted in black eyes the next morning. He often "flew by the seat of his pants" and didn't plan ahead as much as opinionated Martha thought he should. But, by not planning, he experienced the world and all it had to offer more fully than those of us who follow the guidebooks, recipes, and pre-arranged paths. He was generous to a fault and loved his family and friends; he was a true and loyal friend to all and especially to his long-time friend, Robert McCrory of Montgomery, AL. He will be truly missed and mourned by all of us who knew and loved him. There will a celebration of his life in early spring in Alabama bring your best stories. As per his wishes: "a donation to the SPCA or other GOOD animal protection group would be appreciated and something for a children's charity but please make sure that all are reputable charities." "Bring him no wine from faraway vineyards, tell him no tales of the canyon's might, but wish him peace and eternal wisdom, for he has died and he died in light" . Shawn Phillips
