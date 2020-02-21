Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... BIG CREEK NEAR ALPHARETTA AFFECTING FORSYTH AND FULTON COUNTIES CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES FLINT RIVER NEAR GRIFFIN HWY. 16 AFFECTING FAYETTE AND SPALDING COUNTIES FLINT RIVER NEAR CARSONVILLE HWY. 19 AFFECTING CRAWFORD... TALBOT...TAYLOR AND UPSON COUNTIES ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 1015 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 29.2 FEET, AND STEADY. * MINOR FLOODING WILL CONTINUE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 29.2 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATE SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 28 FEET...MINOR FLOODING OCCURS ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED AROUND ONE FOOT DEEP AND CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER ON THE ALABAMA SIDE WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. &&