Funeral service for Melissa Lockett, 52, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Christ Temple Holiness Church, 610 Clanton Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Westview Cemetery, Bishop Kenneth Carter will officiate. Mrs. Lockett, who passed away, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Columbus Regional Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, GA, was born September 19, 1967 in Middletown, Connecticut. Public viewing will be Friday, February 21, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Lockett will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Glenn Lockett; daughter, LaSheena Collier of Valley, AL; father, Jimmy (Laura) Collier of Opelika, AL; step-father, William Graham of Salem, AL; one grandson, Ryan Collier of Valley, AL; three sisters, Tracy Collier Dildy of Opelika, AL, Yolanda Billingsley of Salem, AL and Kimberly (James) Glover of Columbus, GA; one brother, Derrick Graham (Tytrena) of Montgomery, AL; a cousin as a brother, Ricky Lipscomb of Atlanta, GA; four uncles, Depriest (Stella) Alvis of Cusseta, AL, Oscar (Patricia) Goods, Levi (Jacqueline) Dowdell of Opelika, AL and Dennis Goods of Omaha, NE; three aunts, Lorraine Kennedy, Margaret Wimberly and Patricia Ingram all of Opelika, AL; three nephews, Rashad Pitts, Ladarian Fields and Jaden Fields; four nieces, Aubrey (Jonathon) Porter, Jocodie Davis, Keora Glover and JaKima Glover; two great-nephews, Carson Porter and Uriah Glover; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Auburn native welcomes "The Bachelor" to hometown
-
Two reported killed in Macon County; AU issues alert after shooting in Auburn
-
Skybar expanding to include a waterfall and fire fountain
-
SPECIAL REPORT: SECRET TIGERS -- Feds eye Auburn University for recruits...and find them
-
Attempted murder charge for Opelika man after Sunday shooting at student apartments
Enter for your chance to win a Valentine's Day prize package from our sponsors!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.