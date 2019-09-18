February 14, 1951 - September 11, 2019 Funeral service for Michael Lockhart, 68, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Robert Preston will officiate. Mr. Lockhart, who passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born February 14, 1951 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Lockhart will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: three children, Percy (Ronita) Carr of Lawrenceville, GA, Tommy Lockhart of Camp Hill, AL and Mikeya Jones of Opelika, AL; five brothers, Johnny L. (Lillian) Lockhart, Sr., Andrew (Dorothy) Lockhart of Newnan, GA, Phillip (Dorothy) Lockhart, Kevin Otis Lockhart and Anthony (Lois) Lockhart all of Opelika, AL; three sisters, Mary Helen Wilder of Opelika, AL, Mary Q. Hiles of New York, NY and Jeanette Perry of Valley, AL; six grandchildren, Azaria Jones, Aiden Jones, August Jones, Alijah Jones, Addelyn Jones and Kamryn Carr; special friend, Nicola Bynum of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.