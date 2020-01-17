May 28, 1969 - January 14, 2020 Mr. James D. "Jim" Lolley, Jr., 50, a resident of Beulah, AL passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the West Georgia Medical Center in Lagrange. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST from the Concord Baptist Church in Salem, AL with Rev. Steve York officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 8:00 PM EST at the funeral home. He will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include his mother, Joyce Simmons Pounds, father, James D. Lolley, two children, Jayce James-Lolley & Paizley Lolley; brother, Brent Lolley; sister, Diane Lolley Dozier; nieces, Cherika (Cody) Hudmon & Mary Morgan Pitts; nephew, Brandon Starling; great-nephew, Clayton Reece Hudmon and great-niece, Kai Starling. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grover & Mary Sue Emfinger Simmons; James & Mary Lolley and Doris & Forest Selvester. Mr. Lolley was born in Phenix City, AL on May 28, 1969. Jim was an avid fisherman and hunter who dearly loved his family and friends. He had a bubbly and vivacious personality and never met a stranger. Jim was a kind and caring person who was known to give you the shirt off his back, and never ask for anything in return. Jim was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. His sweet demeanor and personality will always be remembered and missed. "Rest in peace, Jim Bo!! You are Home now!! John 3:16" Pallbearers will be Sonny Knight, Scotty Chambley, Mitch Mitchell, Jamie Bright, Lee, Michael, & Jason Jernigan. Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley, AL Directing
