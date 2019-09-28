February 8, 1978 - September 25, 2019 Funeral Service for Mr. David Patrick Long, 41, of Tallassee, will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Jimmy Allen will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Langley Funeral Home. Mr. Long passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born on February 8, 1978 in Alexander City, Alabama to Joe Long, Sr. and Patricia Sweeney Long. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and attended Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. David was a kind man who always had a smile on his face and treated people with respect. He was an avid Alabama fan and enjoyed racing, fishing, traveling, working in the vineyard and hanging out with his sweet wife and friends. He loved his family very much and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Gina Long of Tallassee; daughters, Christina Anne Long (Darren), Catherine Long, Caroline Long and Maddison Long; step-daughter, Caitlin Navarre (Travis); step-son, Dylan Baker; grandchildren, Reagan Navarre, Lainey Navarre and Jameson Maccoy Perkins; mother, Patricia Long; sister, Pauline Long; brothers, Joe Long, Jr. (Arlene) and Mike Long; mother-in-law, Julia Burnette (Ray); father-in-law, Cecil Harris; sister-in-law, Michelle Harris; brothers-in-law, Mark Harris (Kelly) and Shayne Harris (Jackie); shared daughter, Gracie Faircloth; former spouse, Christy Faircloth (James); friend, Lisa Poole; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his Father, Joe Long, Sr.; and grandparents, M. Dudley and Mae Long, John M. Sweeney, Ann C. Beal. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
