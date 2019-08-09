July 7, 1985 - August 2, 2019 A Celebration of Life for Amber Dawn Long Ford of Opelika, AL is Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:30 pm, at Providence Baptist Church West Campus. Reverend Rusty Sowell and Reverend Marcus Medley are officiating. Mrs. Ford, who died Friday, August 2, 2019, at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Amber was born to the parents of William and Donna Long on July 7, 1985, in Opelika, Alabama with her twin sister Ashley. Amber and Ashley were welcomed home from the hospital by a big sister (Nicole) and big brother (Trey). Growing up Amber was very close with her siblings. She grew up in the Beauregard community where she tried her hand in everything from cheerleading, swimming, twirling, tumbling and softball. As a child she was never very patient so she gave everything a try for at least one season. She attended Beauregard Elementary, Sanford Middle and graduated from Beauregard High School in 2004. She was a cheerleader for her school in 7th, 9th, 10th and 11th grade. She attended Southern Union State Community College where she graduated in April 2014 with her Associates Degree in Nursing. On May 24, 2014 she married the love of her life Justin Ford. Amber soon started working at East Alabama Medical Center in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit. This was such a hard but rewarding job for Amber and she loved how she was able to help her patients. On April 14, 2017 she and Justin welcomed a precious baby girl which they named Sarah Kalyn Ford. Kalyn was everything Amber could have dreamed of and lived her life for their baby girl. She was very protective over Kalyn and my goodness you were never to bring germs around her. Very quickly Justin and Amber knew they wanted another baby and on October 24, 2018 William (Liam) Shelton Ford was born. Right before Liam was born Amber knew the long hours at the hospital was not right for her as she wanted to spend time with her babies so she began working for Pinnacle Cardiovascular which was a dream job for her. She loved everything about this job from the doctors, her co-workers and most importantly her patients. She always had a way with making others happy and feel comfortable around her and this led a lot of people to love her. Her biggest accomplishment in life were her babies, husband and her family. Amber's life revolved around Kalyn and Liam but she also loved her nieces and nephews and of course she was the favorite aunt. Amber was loved by so many here on earth and will be missed forever but we serve a greater God who had a different plan for her and we know whole heartedly she is in the loving arms of our heavenly Father. She is survived by her husband Justin Ford of Opelika, AL, Parents: William C. Long Jr. of Opelika, AL and Gregg and Donna McClard of Opelika, AL, In-laws: John and Terri Ford of Opelika, AL, Daughter: Sarah Kalyn Ford, Son: William (Liam) Shelton Ford, Sisters: Nicole Gaither, Ashley Harris (Twin sister), Sister in laws: Jessica Long and Jennifer Ford, Brother: Trey Long, Brother in laws: Jimmy Gaither, Dustin Harris and Michael Ford, Niece and Nephews: Jacob Gaither, Jaxson Gaither, Emma Lauren Harris, Caleigh Long, Carson Long, Destiny Bell, Ansleigh Fulford, Nash Long and Hannah Ford. She is preceded in death by Robert and Sarah Martin, William C. and Mavis L. Long. In lieu of flowers, East Alabama Medical Center has established a college scholarship fund for Amber's children. Donations to this fund should be made payable to EAMC Foundation with a notation stating "Ford Scholarship Fund", the mailing address is EAMC Foundation, Attention: Ford Scholarship Fund, 2000 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika, Alabama 36801. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory is directing.
