May 31, 1956 - July 18, 2019 John Gary Long, 63 of Auburn, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Auburn. A visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 beginning at 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.