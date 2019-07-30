May 31, 1956 - July 18, 2019 John Gary Long, 63 of Auburn, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Auburn. A visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 beginning at 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A full obituary will be published at a later date.

Tags

Load entries