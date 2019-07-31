May 31, 1956 - July 28, 2019 Mr. John Gary Long, born May 31, 1956, passed away Sunday, July 28th at his home in Auburn. There will be a gathering of family and friends, 6:00pm-8:00pm, Thursday, August 1st at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home to reminisce and say goodbye. He was preceded in death by his mother Katie Henderson; father Harold Long; grandparents, JC and Odessa Barker, Lewis and Claudia Murphy. He graduated from Beulah High School where he was affectionately known as hound dog by his friends. He loved his Beulah friends with whom he had recently reconnected with on Facebook and would spend hours carrying on conversations with them. He had many Opelika and Auburn friends whom he loved also. Gary never met a stranger and was loved by everyone who knew him. Even though he had Parkinson's, his wit was unparalleled, his love and passion of music never wavered, and he got so much enjoyment sharing his knowledge with anyone who would listen. Gary is survived by his wife Donna Long; son Jeff Arant; brother Sonny (Beth) Long; nephew Russ Long; niece Beth Long; aunt Caroline (Jack) McConnell; his beloved dog Molly; and very special friends Doug and Edie Johnson. In lieu of flowers the family request that a donation be made to the Lee County Humane Society.
