November 20, 1943 - January 13, 2020 Funeral service for Henry Love, 76, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Minister Mae Bell LaGrand will officiate. Mr. Love, who passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home in Auburn, AL, was born November 20, 1943 in Macon County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Love will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: three sisters, Lillie Bailey (Caregiver) of Auburn, AL, Virginia (Charlie B.) Dowdell of Opelika, AL and Minister Maebell LaGrand of Atlanta, GA; one brother, Arthur Ligon of Opelika, AL; two special caregivers, Loretta Brown and Artie Wright; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
