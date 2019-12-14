September 14, 1942 - December 7, 2019 Funeral service for Thomas Love, 77, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel, Reverend Roger Jones will officiate. Mr. Love, who passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Dadeville Health Care Center in Dadeville, Alabama, was born September 14, 1942 in Columbus, Georgia. He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas James Shipman; brother, Charles Shipman and sister, Katherine Collier. Public viewing will be Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Survivors include: wife, Mary Jones Shipman of Opelika, AL; five daughters, Teressia J. (Brian) Williams, Warene "Wendy" (Willie) Pettus, Katrina A. (Marcus) Seroyer, Diane M. (Charlie) Watts all Opelika, AL and Rosiland (Michael) Doss of Atlanta, GA; five sons, Danzell Crum of Detroit, MI, Bodditt (Denise) Brooks of Richmond, VA, Arthur (Sabrina) Brooks, Willie Brooks, Gregory Brooks of Opelika, AL and Robert Brooks of Columbus, GA; sister, Georgia Morrow of Detroit, MI; two brothers, Louis Shipman of Columbus, GA and Larry (Charlene) Shipman of Detroit, MI; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
