July 16, 1941 - January 15, 2020 Jack H. Luhta, 78, of Frostproof, Fl, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Advent Health, Sebring, FL. He was born July 16, 1941 in Painesvile, OH to the late Arvid and Julia (Keeskis) Luhta. His Mother remarried to Oscar Pitts of Tallassee, Al who was then living in Ohio. The family soon moved to Alabama, where Jack spent his childhood, first in Tallassee, then in Opelika. There Jack attended Pepperell School through 9th grade, then transferred to Clift High School, where he lettered in football and wrestling, in which he won a state championship. Following high school graduation, Jack joined the Army. While stationed in Ohio, he met his future wife, Sharlene Scott. After discharge from the Army, Jack and Sharlene moved to Opelika, where he was employed at Uniroyal, and took welding classes at Southern Union. Jack then moved the family back to Ohio for a better job with Rockwell International as a welder, living in Ada, OH. Following retirement, Jack and Sharlene moved to Frostproof, Fl where they spent many happy years. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, and by his brother, Tommy. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharlene, daughter, Jacqueline Luhta of Key West, FL, son, Michael Luhta (Kathy) of Frostproof, FL, sisters, Nancy Taunton (JT) of Opelika, and Joyce Rhodes (Bill) also of Opelika, and 2 grandchildren. Services will be held at Hanson Neely Funeral Home in Alger, OH at a date and time to be announced soon.
Luhta, Jack H.
