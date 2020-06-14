January 11, 1954 - June 10, 2020 On the evening of June 10, 2020 Michael John Maceina passed away at his son's home in Fairhope, AL. Mike was born on January 11, 1954 in New York City. He resided in many places but ended up calling Auburn, Alabama his home for almost 30 years. While in Auburn, Mike was a Professor of Fisheries for Auburn University and worked on various projects throughout the world for Auburn. His passions in life were his family, fishing, and hunting. Mike retired from Auburn University in 2010 and resided in Canada in the summer to fish and in the Auburn area in the fall and winter to hunt. Mike is survived by his only child Vaughn Maceina, his daughter-in-Law Claire Marie, and his 2 grandchildren Sarah Nell and Thomas. A devoted father and fisherman Mike left this world peacefully and was loved and admired by many. Service information will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Fisheries Society or Community Hospice of Baldwin County, Alabama.
