May 14, 1935 - July 14, 2019 Carrie Dell Maddox; Funeral service for Carrie Maddox, 82, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel, Reverend Rodney Jones will officiate. Ms. Maddox, who passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA, was born May 14, 1935 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Fri., July 26, 2019, from 1 p.m. 7 p.m. Survivors include: husband, Calvin Beaty of Opelika, AL; son, Willie (Mary) Maddox of Opelika, AL; brother, Richard (Mattie) Maddox of Opelika, AL; three sisters, Lelia Mae Lewis of Atlanta, GA, Ruby Nell Lewis of Opelika, AL and Lois Jean Pennymon of Camp Hill, AL; son-in-law, Tommy Reeder of Camp Hill, AL; sister-in-law, Earnestine C. (Reverend Rodney) Jones of Lafayette, AL; four brothers-in-law, Bobby Beaty, Eddie Beaty, Henry Beaty and George Beaty all of Lafayette, AL; six grandchildren, Roosevelt (Stacey) Maddox of Notasulga, AL, Tamarrah (Scott) Hardnett, Tawanna Patrick, Benjamin Maddox, Laura Ashley Kennedy and Sheretta Lockhart of Opelika, AL; great-grandchildren, Lamarcus Houston, LaDec' Shitazia Walker, Jazmen Smith, LaDericus Patrick, Christian Dowdell, Jr., Aaziyah Brooks, Ajavien Patrick, Roshunda Maddox, ZarKyeta Patrick, Markyelin Harris, Akensi Brooks, Roman Maddox, Canaan Maddox, Tykeith Webb and Breanna Ewell; three great-great-grandchildren, Har'Viar Walker, Elijah Dailey and Iquarius Roanokes; three devoted nieces, Diane Lockhart Ambus of Auburn, AL, Doris Maddox of Opelika, AL and Sandra Slaughter of Loachapoka, AL; devoted nephew, James Thomas of Auburn, AL; devoted cousins, Bessie Ingram, Willie Meredith, Rondy Henderson and Catherine Pearson all of Opelika, AL; devoted friend, Virginia Dowdell; god-daughter, Greta (David) Jacobs of Auburn, AL; two god-sons, Charles Moody and William Moody both of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing
