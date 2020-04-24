May 7, 1954 - April 21, 2020 Graveside service for Flora Maddox, 65, of Camp Hill, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Mt. Traveler Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1229 South Dawson Avenue, Waverly, AL 36879, Reverend Benjamin Datiri, Pastor, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Mrs. Maddox, who passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home in Camp Hill, AL, was born May 7, 1954 in Chambers County, Alabama. Survivors include: six children, Edward Todd of Camp Hill, AL, Peggy Meredith of Opelika, AL, Patricia (Gregory) Chisholm of Auburn, AL, Jeffrey (Tasha) Todd of San Diego, CA, Ronny (Raliesha) Burke of Oxford, AL and Clifford Beavers of Germany; one sister, Ruby Morgan of Auburn, AL; one brother, Ivory James (Juanita) Beavers of Gainesville, GA; six sisters-in-law, Katherine Beavers of Auburn, AL, Edith Beavers, Lois Jean Maddox of Camp Hill, AL, Dorothy Beavers of Loachapoka, AL, Lela Mae Maddox of Atlanta, GA and Ruby Nell Maddox Lewis of Opelika, AL; sixteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; special niece, Brenda (Kenneth) Robinson of Alexander City, AL; special nephew, Earl Beavers of Camp Hill, AL; two special friends, Debbie Lewis and Sophia Finley; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Iron Bowl effect: NCAA adjusts rules which would disallow ‘whistle kick’
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Murder suspect faces news charges after jail incident
-
Opelika man remembered as town icon after COVID-19 death
-
Auburn closer to taking Hubbard's name off road
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.