March 19, 1942 - September 1, 2019 Funeral service for Charlie Maddox Jr., 77, of Auburn, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Westview Cemetery, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Mr. Maddox, who passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Kindred Hospice in Phenix City, Alabama, was born March 19, 1942 in Chambers County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, September 6, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: two sisters, Ruby M. Cole of Auburn, AL and Christine (Willie) Mitchell of Montclair, NJ; one aunt, Ida Bell Glaze of Tuskegee, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
