Ms. Johnnie Mae Maddox, 60 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at her home. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Waverly, AL, Rev. Corey Huguley, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Ms. Maddox is survived by five children: Montrellous, Maya (Tommie), Monica and Michael Maddox, all of Camp Hill, AL and Bryant (Thelma) Maddox of Albany, GA, three sisters, Geraldine (Roosevelt) Shealey and Patricia Maddox, both of Camp Hill, AL and Lorene Finley of Cusseta, AL, two aunts, Mille Allen and Mary Wright, both of Cusseta, AL, one uncle, David Wallace, Sr. of Cusseta, AL, eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.