January 16, 1953 - October 10, 2019 A memorial service for Pleas Ronald (Ron) Manley, 66, of Auburn, Alabama will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at 1:00pm, at Church of the Highlands (Auburn East Campus, 2001 East Samford Avenue, Auburn, AL). Pastor Wren Aaron will officiate the service. A reception will be held immediately following the service at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church (1100 North College Street, Auburn, AL). Mr. Manley, died Wednesday, October 10, 2019 at Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama. He was born January 16, 1953 in Gadsden, Alabama to the late Pleas Miller and Mattie Lou Manley. Ron graduated from Auburn University in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He married the love of his life, Pennie Wood, on June 22, 1974. Ron was a well-traveled and well-accomplished businessman who spent most of his professional career in sales and upper management positions with several worldwide fastener companies. He was a member of the Industrial Fastening Institute (IFI) and past chairman of the IFI Aerospace Policy Committee. Mr. Manley lived in many states and in England, traveling worldwide throughout his career. On March 2, 1996, he traveled on the inaugural flight of a Boeing 777. Mr. Manley spent his last 12 years as part-owner of Opelika Bolt, a small fastener company that distributed products to companies in East Alabama. His wife, sons, granddaughter, family and friends all worked for him at different times during his ownership of the company. Ron's interests included spending time with family, coaching his children's youth sports, restoring his muscle car, and playing golf. He was a member of the Aerospace Golfing Society in the United Kingdom, and the only American member of West Herts Country Club (UK). He is survived by his wife, Pennie Manley; sons, David (Kate) and John (Lindsay); grandchildren: Kaylin, Helen, Evelyn, Will, Mary Lynn and James (arriving in December); and special, lifelong friends, Benny and Betty Burtram. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Foundation of Alabama (300 Cahaba Park Circle, Suite 209, Birmingham, AL 35242) or the Bethany House (1171 Gatewood Drive, Building 100, Auburn, AL 36830). Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
