March 6, 1955 - June 3, 2020 A memorial service for Pennie Wood Manley, 65, of Auburn, Alabama will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:30am, at Church of the Highlands (Auburn East Campus, 2001 East Samford Avenue, Auburn, Alabama). Pastor Wren Aaron will officiate the service. Mrs. Manley, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama. She was born March 6, 1955 in Port Lyautey, French Morocco to the late Billie Farris and Margaret Edwana Wood. She attended Auburn University and graduated from The University of Montevallo. She married the love of her life, Pleas Ronald (Ron) Manley, on June 22, 1974. Pennie became a world traveller at a young age courtesy of her father's service in the United States Air Force. She continued her travels in adulthood, accompanying her husband on worldwide business trips. Pennie started her professional career as an administrative assistant for construction companies in the Birmingham area. She dedicated her life to volunteer service that revolved around her sons' and granddaughters' sports, schools, and other extracurricular activities. Pennie especially loved working with Meet the Masters, which introduced elementary students to the classic works of great artists. She excelled in organization, and loved being behind the scenes to help others succeed. Mrs. Manley spent her last 12 years as part-owner of Opelika Bolt, a small fastener company that distributes products to companies in East Alabama. Her husband, sons, granddaughter, and family friends all worked together at different times during her ownership of the company. Pennie's interests included spending time with her family, attending her sons' sports activities, collecting frog souvenirs throughout her travels, and visiting art museums, concerts, plays, and anything related to the arts. She Is survived by sons, David (Kate) and John (Lindsay); grandchildren: Kaylin, Helen, Evelyn, William, Mary Lynn, and James Manley; and special lifelong friends Benny and Betty Burtram. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany House (1171 Gatewood Drive, Building 100, Auburn, AL 36830).
+1
+1
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
Enter our mother-daughter (or son) look a-like contest for a chance to win your Mom a prize …
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.