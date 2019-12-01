Karl Mannschreck September 21, 1940 - October 16, 2019 Karl Mannschreck passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at East Alabama Medical Center, in Opelika, Alabama. Karl is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Shannon Stanley of Louisville, Kentucky, and grandchildren Brooklyn, Brendan, and Jocelyn. He obtained his Master's Degree in Agricultural Engineering at Oklahoma State University and persued post-graduate work. Karl began his career in the cattle industry, designing consignment feed yards for Robert Anderson in Roswell, New Mexico. He consulted on various projects in this country and internationally, including Madagascar, Italy, and Jamaica. He managed research farms for Kansas State University and finished his career with the United States Department of Agriculture in Auburn, Alabama. He especially enjoyed deep-sea fishing trips and golf with his younger colleagues of the National Soil Dynamics Laboratory. He was a witty, gracious, gentle friend who will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Should you wish to honor his memory, the family requests you make a donation to St Judes Children's Hospital, Memorial and Honor Gifts, PO BOX 1000, Dept 142, Memphis TN, 38148-0142.
