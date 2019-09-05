Grace Marshall Funeral service for Mr. Grace Marshall, 89, of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 6, 2019 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Pastor Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Mr. Marshall passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at his home. He was a US Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He retired from the Heart of Auburn Motel. Survivors are: five children, Barbara Offutt, Richard Hall, Eddie (Sandra) Hall, Willie Hall and Ike Hall, Jr.; three devoted grandchildren who were his caregivers, Beverly Lockhart, Zhivotae Lockhart and Kim Milner; a host of grandchildren; three special great grandchildren, Cartavious (Tykea) Lockhart, Zanderika Lockhart and Anihya Lockhart; five great-great grandchildren; his caregiver, Tamela Patrick; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
