Mr. C.J. Martin, 72 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, AL. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, 12 Noon CST at New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL, Rev. Justin Freeman, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, AL. Mr. Martin is survived by his wife, Gracie M. Martin of LaFayette, AL, his daughter, Valerie (Earnest) Scott of Camp Hill, AL, his sons: Craigory (Shaneika) Martin of Lanett, AL, Darrin (Tyquetta) Martin of Opelika, AL, Travis Martin of LaFayette, AL and Jarvis Bailey of Atlanta, GA, four sisters: Minnie Reeder of Dadeville, AL, Betty Moss of Alexander City, AL, Bessie Golatte and Martha Sims, both of Camp Hill, AL, an aunt, Minnie B. Finley of Camp Hill, AL, fifteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements
Martin, Mr. C.J.
