Mr. Timothy Hunter Martin June 9, 1962 - January 23, 2020 Mr. Timothy Hunter Martin, 57 of Auburn, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. A memorial service will be 11:00am Monday, January 27, 2020 at Parkway Baptist Church in Auburn. Visitation will be 6:00pm until 8:00pm Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A full obituary will be published in the next edition. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
