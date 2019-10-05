March 12, 1958 - October 1, 2019 Funeral service for Quentin Martin, 61, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019, at God's House of Prayer Holiness Church, 573 Harper Avenue, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Bishop Frank McLeod will officiate. Mr. Martin, who passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born March 12, 1958 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Martin will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: daughter, Danielle Martin of Opelika, AL; step-mother, Margie McGhee (Perry) of Opelika, AL; two step-daughters, Pauline Torbert of Camp Hill, AL and Krishana Moss of Opelika, AL; six sisters, Dorothy Jean Oden, Annie Jean Stewart both of Akron, OH, Ailean (Donnis) Seldon, Bobbie Sue Buchanon, Mary Robinson all of Opelika, AL and Denise (Azariah) Luke of Knoxville, TN; two brothers, Jonathan McGhee of Akron, OH and Wayne (Shannon) McGhee of Opelika, AL; two step-sisters, Arnita (Waymon) Johnson and Vivian (Alfonza) Freeman both of Opelika, AL; two step-brother, Erskine White and Michele (Belinda) Pink both of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Ocie Martin of Apopka, FL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
