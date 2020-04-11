Ricky J. Martin of Opelika was born to the late Mary and Richard Latham on February 20, 1954 and passed away at Bethany House on April 9, 2020. He was 66 years old. He was an avid Alabama Football fan... Roll Tide! He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren, taking them fishing, and going to their ballgames. Tyler Coleman was his first grandchild and they spent countless hours together over the years learning life lessons from each other. He was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Latham. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Debbie Martin; children, Ashley Craft (Jason), and Keith Raiford (Lesa); grandchildren, Cali Raiford, Brody Craft, Bryson Craft, Lexi Raiford, and Libby Buchanon; brother, Jimmy Latham and sister Lucy Hyatt, as well numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is directing.
Most Popular
-
Decision made in Lockhart's fight against death penalty
-
Opelika to limit store hours, numbers
-
"In the middle of the absolute worst": Hospital respiratory therapist plays key role in fight against virus
-
Dream Team: Auburn sports community rallies to feed hundreds in need
-
COVID-19 latest: More than 70 hospitalized at EAMC with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, hospital releases new projections; disaster morgue deployed in Lee County
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.