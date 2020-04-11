Ricky J. Martin of Opelika was born to the late Mary and Richard Latham on February 20, 1954 and passed away at Bethany House on April 9, 2020. He was 66 years old. He was an avid Alabama Football fan... Roll Tide! He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren, taking them fishing, and going to their ballgames. Tyler Coleman was his first grandchild and they spent countless hours together over the years learning life lessons from each other. He was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Latham. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Debbie Martin; children, Ashley Craft (Jason), and Keith Raiford (Lesa); grandchildren, Cali Raiford, Brody Craft, Bryson Craft, Lexi Raiford, and Libby Buchanon; brother, Jimmy Latham and sister Lucy Hyatt, as well numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is directing.

