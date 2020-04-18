Infant Roberto Henry Valtino Martinez peacefully transitioned on April 14, 2020 at UAB Women and Infants Hospital, Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with interment following in the Church cemetery. Professional service provided by Wright's Funeral Home
