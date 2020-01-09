April 13, 1940 - January 6, 2020 Funeral service for Christine Massengale, 79, of Salem, Alabama, will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Apostle Hamlet Barnes, Jr. will officiate. Mrs. Massengale, who passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Oak Park Nursing Home in Auburn, Alabama, was born April 13, 1940 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: nine children, John (Lucy) Greer of Newnan, GA, Johnny Hughley of Montgomery, AL, Stephanie Hughley of Camp Hill, AL, Brenda (Pastor Daryl) Cobb of Salem, AL, Sylvester Hughley, Lisa Ponds, Angie Ponds, Patricia Ponds and Renae (Edward) Shephard all of Opelika, AL; four sisters, Jean Barsh of Opelika, AL, Susie Mae Holloway of Dadeville, AL, Hattie Bickerstaff of Camp Hill, AL and Jeanette (Johnathan) Pace of Loachapoka, AL; two brothers, Roger Greer and Terry Greer of Loachapoka, AL; twenty-five grandchildren; twenty-nine great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
