Graveside service for Mr. Carl A. Mathews, 92, of Opelika, AL will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Monique Summers will officiate. Mr. Mathews passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Bill Nicholas State Veterans Home in Alexander City, AL. He was a member of St. Luke AME Church where he served as the church's musician. In 1946, he graduated from East Street High School. He furthered his education at Alabama State College earning a BS Degree in Music. Mr. Mathews served his country in the US Army where he was honorably discharged. As a Music and English teacher, he taught at East Street High School, Harper High School (Jackson, AL) and JW Darden High School. He is survived by: a beloved sister, Carrie Jones of Opelika, AL; a niece, Wisteria (Lorinza) Williams of Fort Mitchell, AL; a nephew, Tani L. (Katrina) Jones of Auburn, AL; adorable great nieces, great nephews and a great-great nephew; several cousins and friends.
