March 26, 1936 - April 17, 2020 Mary Nell May, of Waverly, Alabama passed away at her home surrounded by family on Friday, April 17, 2020 at age 84. She was born on March 26, 1936 to the late Mary Lou and William Henderson. Ms. May loved being outside with nature, feeding fish, watching deer, taking care of her flowers. Most of all she loved spending time with and cooking for her family. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her late husband, Archie Lee May; two sons, Robert Samuel May and Bill Frank May. She is survived by her children, Thomas Edward May (Susan), Donna May and Tim Wayne May (Tammy); grandchildren, Shellie Mitchum (Brad), Bess Taylor(Josh), and Harley Pennington; great grandchildren, Winter and Liam Hay, Hadleigh and Annabelle Mitchum and Kassie Isabella Escalera; brothers, Kenneth Henderson (Phoebe), Cecil Henderson; sister, Fannie Mae; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loving family members. A private family graveside service will be held at Garden Hills Cemetery. Once restrictions are lifted there will be a memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. May and her son Bill Frank May who passed away less than two weeks ago. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.