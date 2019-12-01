November 28, 1930 - November 29, 2019 Mrs. Margaret Brown, age 88, of Auburn, passed peacefully on November 27th, 2019 in hospice care at Bethany House. She was born November 28, 1930, one of six children born to Johnny Hopkins and Mattie Alieze Christenberry of Marion, AL. After graduating from Perry County High in 1948, she came to Auburn to attend Alabama Polytechnic Institute and graduated in 1952 with a degree in Home Economics. Margaret was the quintessential southern woman and that foundation helped her share her passions for food, flowers and decorating with young women as she started her career with Cooperative Extension Service and later when she moved to food service roles at Auburn. In 1961, she and her first husband, Cecil Mayfield, moved to Auburn to start a new chapter in their lives both working for Auburn University. They joined the Auburn United Methodist Church and the Joel McDavid Sunday School class where Margaret was a member for over 58 years. In 1996, Margaret lost Cecil to cancer after 44 years of marriage. Through friends and the church, she met Drew Brown and they were wed in 1999 and shared their love of everything Auburn, friends and family, together before his passing in 2017. Margaret was known around Auburn for her southern charm, a passion for flower arranging and baking, especially around the holidays. She always greeted friends and strangers alike with her bright infectious smile. Those friendships always included her dropping off fresh flowers, some of her baked goods or even better, Ms. Margaret's homemade peanut brittle. She leaves behind her daughter: Robin Mayfield Reynolds (Mike); sons: Rick Mayfield (Holly) and Russell Mayfield (Shelby); grand-children: Christy Mayfield Long (Doug), Haley Mayfield, Lauren Reynolds Faulkner (Will), Melissa Reynolds Rhodes (Morgan) and Kaitlin Mayfield; great grandchildren Shane Long, Mackenzie Long, Corbin Rhodes and Lane Rhodes; stepsons: Donald Brown (Amy) and Michell Brown; step-daughter: Amy Brown Berge (Tom); and step grand-children: Sara Berge, Jack Berge, David Earnest and Amelia Earnest. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2nd at Jeffcoat - Trant Funeral Home, Opelika, AL from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday December 3rd at Auburn United Methodist Church main sanctuary at 10:00 AM. Members of her beloved Joel McDavid Sunday School Class are invited to sit in a section of reserved pews at the front of the Sanctuary. Burial will follow at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society.
