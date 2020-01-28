November 20, 1950 - January 24, 2020 Candy Maynard, of Waverly, AL passed away at her home on January 24, 2020 at the age of 69.Candy was born in Fairfield to the late Mack and Neda Turner. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Reid Maynard; Brother, Dennis Turner; and Sisters, MaryJane Turner and Shelly Turner. She was also preceded by her beloved horse, Nifty Ray. She is survived by her nieces; Paige Langley and Suzanne Otwell; Nephews, Mike Otwell and John Turner, Brother, Jimmy Turner, Sister, Patsy Otwell, Great nephew Colt Murphy and adopted family; Shata Pace, Stacy Johns, Audrey Smith and Chad Broadhead; and numerous close friends. She attended church at Oak Bowery UMC as well as Living Waters Ministry and was a mentor to many people over the years.
Maynard, Candy
