November 4, 1924 - September 19, 2019 Patsy L. McAbee, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Oak Park in Auburn. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 21, 2019, at West Side Independent Baptist Church in Tallassee at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Rick Dorley officiating. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service beginning at 12:30 P.M. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Valley. Mrs. McAbee is survived by her children Dennis (Cathy) McAbee and Donna (Jim) Banks; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; and her brother-in-law Glen Houser. She was preceded in death by her husband Horace McAbee, her son Jerry McAbee, her parents High and Mary Hoskins, her brother Henry (Rosemary) Hoskins, and her sister Jean Houser.
