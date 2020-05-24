August 19, 1949 - May 13, 2020 Sandie McCall passed away on May 13th at her home in Notasulga, surrounded by friends and family after a brief illness. She was born in Mobile, Alabama, to Rupert and Mildred McCall and is survived by three brothers and one sister, by her daughter Taylor, who now lives in Washington, D.C., by her step-daughter Jennifer Shelby Walker, who lives in Burnet, Tx, and her husband of forty years, Richard Shelby. She was a graduate of Mary Montgomery High School in Mobile, and a graduate of Auburn University, earning a B.S. in education. She spent her career managing surgical offices in the Auburn-Opelika area, and her retirement running an equine boarding facility at her home. A harmonica virtuoso, she loved Bluegrass music and would sit in with local bands when they performed. Her animal companions continue to live happily on the farm she loved in Notasulga. She will be remembered by her many friends at an event celebrating her life, to be announced at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers or other remembrances, individuals should contributions can be made in her name to local or national Democratic candidates.
