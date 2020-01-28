Funeral service for Mr. Ryan Anthony McClendon, 50, of Alexander City, AL; Tuesday, January 28, 2020; 2PM; Friendship Baptist Church, 6727 AL Hwy. 63, Alexander City, AL; Burial, Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Cemetery, Alexander City, AL. Mr. McClendon passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his residence.

