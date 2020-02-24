1935 - 2020 Hazel J. McConnell of Opelika was born on April 12, 1935 and passed away surrounded by family at her home on February 22, 2020. She was 84 years old. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virgie O. Jones; her husband, Edward Mc Connell; her son, Mickey Owsley; her brother, Jody Hornsby; and her step-son, Gary McConnell. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Hill; her son, Tony Owsley (Sandra); her daughter-in-law, Loria Owsley, her step- daughter, Brenda Mc Connell; her step-son, Larry Mc Connell (Shelia), several grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 12:30p.m. until 1:45p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Harvey Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
