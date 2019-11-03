October 25, 1942 - November 1, 2019 Dr. Sammy O'Neal McCord of Auburn, Alabama was born Oct 25th, 1942 in LaGrange, Georgia and passed away in his home in Auburn on November 1st, 2019. Funeral Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced at later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.