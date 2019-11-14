March 8, 1955 - November 5, 2019 Katherine Ann McCormick, 64, of Notasulga, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her home. A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Corbitt's Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. with Rick McCormick, Jr. officiating. Mrs. McCormick graduated from Hillsboro High School in Nashville in 1973 and attended Wesleyan College in Macon, GA. She worked with a cable company in Nashville for about 4 years and a department store in Miami for a couple of years. She then spent 15 years working in sales for Charter Communication in the Auburn/Opelika area before spending the next ten years working for East Alabama Mental Health. She is survived by her husband of 26 years Rick W. McCormick; her step children Rick (Nancy) McCormick, Jr., Vanessa Carol (Wayne) Corbitt, and Michael David (Stacey) McCormick; her step grandchildren Kayley, Breanna, Rick III, and Micah McCormick, Kristen, Lauren and Micayla Corbitt, and Jaydah McCormick; her step great grandchildren Karsley, Kaydon, and Kohen; her brother Wiley W. (Kitty) Bird; and her nephew Wiley Nelson Bird.

