March 8, 1955 - November 5, 2019 Katherine Ann McCormick, 64, of Notasulga, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her home. A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Corbitt's Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. with Rick McCormick, Jr. officiating. Mrs. McCormick graduated from Hillsboro High School in Nashville in 1973 and attended Wesleyan College in Macon, GA. She worked with a cable company in Nashville for about 4 years and a department store in Miami for a couple of years. She then spent 15 years working in sales for Charter Communication in the Auburn/Opelika area before spending the next ten years working for East Alabama Mental Health. She is survived by her husband of 26 years Rick W. McCormick; her step children Rick (Nancy) McCormick, Jr., Vanessa Carol (Wayne) Corbitt, and Michael David (Stacey) McCormick; her step grandchildren Kayley, Breanna, Rick III, and Micah McCormick, Kristen, Lauren and Micayla Corbitt, and Jaydah McCormick; her step great grandchildren Karsley, Kaydon, and Kohen; her brother Wiley W. (Kitty) Bird; and her nephew Wiley Nelson Bird.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.