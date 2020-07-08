December 21, 1948 - July 5, 2020 Sandra Carol Donaldson McCormick, formerly of Hartford, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home in Opelika. She was 71. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb, AL.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra McCormick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

