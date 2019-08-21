February 24, 1962 - August 17, 2019 Richard Mark McCullers February 24, 1962 - August 17, 2019 Richard Mark McCullers, age 57, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019. A native of Auburn, Alabama, Mark graduated from Auburn High School and then completed the cabinetry program at Southern Union Community College. He was a skilled carpenter and used his talents making furniture and beautiful works of art that he often gave to family and friends. He enjoyed volunteering at the Lee County Historical Society and received "Volunteer of the Year" in 2015 for the countless hours he spent refurbishing and building furniture for the buildings at Pioneer Park. He loved searching for antique treasures to add to his unique collections. He had a witty sense of humor and showed love to his family. He made us laugh when we least expected it, told the best stories, and entertained us with selecting unique gifts for each family member. He loved to cook, spend time with family, and was adored by his dog, Jill. As a member of Lakeview Baptist Church, he accepted Jesus as his Savior at an early age. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Euel and Vileta Haynes and Eugene and Hazel McCullers. He is survived by parents, Richard and Gail McCullers of Auburn; and sister Collie Wells (Steve), and nephew Nate of Prattville; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Celebration of Life service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with Reverend John Dale Rector officiating. In lieu of flowers family requests that memorial donations be made to Southeastern Diabetes Education Services, Camp Seale Harris, 500 Chase Park South, Suite 104, Birmingham, AL, 35244 or via https://campsealeharris.org/donate/. www.FrederickDean.com Funerals & Cremations Since 1900
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.