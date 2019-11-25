March 15, 1946 - November 20, 2019 Funeral service for Lula McCurdy, 73, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at True Deliverance Holiness, 936 North Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in Westview Cemetery, Bishop Nolan T. Torbert, Pastor, Reverend Johnny Green, Eulogist. Mrs. McCurdy, who passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born March 15, 1946 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Monday, November 25, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. McCurdy will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: husband, William McCurdy, Jr. of Opelika, AL; two daughters, Stephanie (Greg) Jones of Opelika, AL and Felicia McCurdy of Salem, AL; one son, Tommy (Latia) McCurdy of Auburn, AL; eight grandchildren, Lamarius, Aubreyana, Demontrey, Amaya, Jaelin, Jayden, Londyn and Taylor; two sisters, Essie Maddox of Opelika, AL and Johnnie Williamson of Far Rockaway, NY; one brother-in-law, Tommy (Sarah) McCurdy of Atlanta, GA; four sisters-in-law, Johnnie Dowdell, Gloria McCurdy, Mae Ruby (Marvin) Crowder and Linda Wallace all of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
