Funeral service for Mrs. Mary Lynda McDaniels, 72, of Opelika, AL will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Thompson Chapel AME Zion Church with interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Rev. Charles Adams will officiate. Mrs. McDaniels passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Columbus Specialty Hospital. She was a member of Thompson Chapel AME Zion Church. Until her health declined, she served as a member of the Usher Board, Wilson Club, Pastor's Aide Board and the Culinary Committee. In 1966, she graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, OH. She furthered her education at Kent State University. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. She is survived by: her husband, Allen McDaniel of Opelika, AL; three children, Stephanie Jackson of Marietta, GA, Michael Strickland, Sr. of Newport News, VA and Anita Jackson of Columbus, OH; six grandchildren, Arielle Jackson, Michael Strickland, Jr., Marquale Strickland, Chance Strickland, Nya Syndab and Rickey Syndab, Jr.; two great grandchildren, Konnor Grimmett and Zahir Strickland; an uncle, Henry Lewis (Lottie) Kellom of Altamonte Springs, FL; several cousins, adopted children and cherished friends.
