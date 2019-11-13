July 5, 1936 - November 14, 2019 John William McFarland, Sr. of Opelika was born to the late Olin and Rosa Morgan McFarland in Auburn, Alabama on July 5, 1936 and passed away at his home on November 11, 2019. He was 83 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Ridley McFarland; sister, Lee Helms, and brother Marion McFarland. He is survived by his daughter, Beverly Ann Lisle (Wayne); son, John W. "Beau" McFarland, Jr.; granddaughter, Katie Lisle Grizzle (Corey); great grandchildren, Rex Grizzle, Dean Grizzle, and Curtis Grizzle; little buddy, Judson Cherry; brother, Thomas McFarland as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Pall Bearers: Wayne Lisle, Corey Grizzle, Gary Phelps, Jeff McFarland, Curtis "Rabbit" Adams, Billy Hollingsworth; Honorary Pall Bearers, Rex Grizzle, and Judson Cherry. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 12:00 noon Thursday, November 14, 2019 with Reverend Larry Doster officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.