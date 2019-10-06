April 11, 1929 - October 4, 2019 Olive Webster "Ollie" McGhar, 90, of Notasulga, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at Bethany House in Auburn. Funeral services will be Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at Woodland Presbyterian Church on AL Hwy 199 with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon at her home at 7887 AL Hwy 199 in Notasulga from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Bethany House, 1171 Gatewood Drive, Building 100, Auburn, AL 36830, or to Woodland Presbyterian Church, c/o John Eidsmoe 2648 Pine Acres, Pike Road, AL 36064. Full obituary can be seen at www.corbittsfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.