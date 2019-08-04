September 4, 1942 - August 2, 2019 Mr. Douglas L. McKay, age 76, of Valley, Alabama passed away on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at his residence. He was born on September 4th, 1942 in Fulton Bridge, Alabama in Marion County. Mr. McKay is survived by his wife, Paulene Barnett "Shug" McKay; his three children, Michael (Amy) McKay of Opelika, Alabama and their children, Braden, Parker, and Jared McKay, Gregory (Tamie) McKay of Beulah, Alabama and their children, Nicholas and Samuel McKay and Kaleigh Murphree; Alison (Christopher) Oliver of Dunwoody, Georgia and their children, Paulena, Thomas, and Edward Oliver; his three nieces, Jan Dillon, Diana Buko, and Selisa Wright; his sisters-in-law, Sarah McKay and Marlene (Peter) Hernan; his brothers in law, John Dillon and Vernon Lee (Cheryl) Barnett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Almon Vernon McKay and Ozie Katherine McKay; his brother, Kermit Vernon McKay; his sister, Kathleen McKay Dillon. Services will be held on Sunday, August 4th, 2019 at 3:00 PM (EST) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. The Reverend Earl Ballard will officiate. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2:00 PM (EST) until the service hour at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Spencer Cancer Center of EAMC via the EAMC Foundation, www.eamcfoundation.org, 2000 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika, Alabama 36801.
