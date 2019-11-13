October 12, 1927 - November 11, 2019 Robert A. Meeks of Auburn was born to the late Berry Edward and Kimbrough Adair Meeks on October 12, 1927 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on November 11, 2019. He was 92 years old. Mr. Meeks was a Charter Member of Grace United Methodist Church in Auburn, and was a 31 year employee of the United States Postal Service. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Anne Segrest Meeks; brothers, Harold Meeks and his wife Jo, and William "Bill" Meeks. He is survived by his children, Robert E. Meeks (Colleen), Andrew D. Meeks (Gail), and Janet M. Pettus (Dennis); grandchildren, Laura E. Pettus, and Noah F. Meeks; sister-in-law, Sylvia Meeks, as well as 10 nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 12:45 until 1:45 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jay Woodall officiating. Interment will follow at Auburn Memorial Park.
