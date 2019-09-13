Mrs. Billie Meigs March 8, 1936 - September 12, 2019 Mrs. Billie Meigs, 83 of Opelika, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center. Mrs. Billie was born on March 8, 1936 in Opelika. She was the oldest of four children born to a cotton farmer. The family later moved to Macon County and settled later in Tallassee, AL She graduated from Tallassee high school in 1954 and enlisted in USAF served Riverside, CA and Honorably discharged on 9-31-56. She moved back to Alabama and worked at Ampex while attending school at Opelika Trade School for computer programming. Her 1st job was teaching the course she just graduated from. She later worked at numerous jobs as computer programmer at Tuskegee Institute , Lee County Courthouse, EAMC , Burnham Moving Company and Columbus Foundry as an Analyst and Consultant in various capacities. She completed her BS in Computer Science at Troy University December of 1991 and very proud of her accomplishment. She was preceded in death by her husband, T.W. Meigs; parents Henry Jerome and Eleanor Ledbetter Wisener; and sister, Sarah Wisener Thrift. Survivors include her son, Tom Hilyer, daughter, Dell Hilyer Corley, son-in-law, Robert Corley, grandsons, T.J. Hilyer, Cody Jenkins, Brandon Corley, Jason Corley,; brother, Jessie Wisener; sister, Dolores Wisener; aunt, Margie McWhorter, and numerous nephews, nieces, and Wisener Ledbetter, and Starr Cousins. She also leaves cherished memories of her Epworth UMC family, bible study groups and Homemakers Club of Salem. A special thank you to her care giver, Cassandra Chesson. Funeral service will be held 2:00p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Epworth United Methodist Building Fund, PO Box 430 Phenix City, AL 36867.
